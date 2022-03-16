China's COVID struggles bring demand destruction back to crude oil debate: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 16 (Reuters) - The crude oil
market has spent recent weeks worrying about the impact on
supply from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but China's ongoing
battle to contain the coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the
return of demand destruction fears.
The number of COVID-19 infections in China jumped on Tuesday
to hit a two-year high, and while the caseload is small by
international standards, Beijing's policy of zero-COVID is
raising concerns of more lockdowns.
China is the world's biggest crude importer and increasing
lockdowns are likely to impact on oil demand, as well as disrupt
global supply chains as manufacturers struggle to keep
production going.
There are currently forms of lockdowns in the technology hub
city of Shenzhen and the northeastern province of Jilin, and
travel restrictions in other major centres, including Shanghai.
While these measures will take some time to show up in
China's demand for imported crude oil, they are already
affecting market sentiment.
The conversation among crude oil market participants seems
to have flipped from concern about the potential loss of Russian
crude and product supplies, to the potential loss of demand in
China.
Throw in further concerns of demand destruction amid record
high retail fuel prices in many countries, especially Asia's
developing nations such as India, and it seems the market is
experiencing a sentiment shift.
On the supply side, the narrative is changing as well, with
increasing hopes of a deal on Iran's nuclear programme that will
allow the Islamic republic to openly sell its crude oil, as well
as the potential lifting of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.
The shifting sentiment has been reflected in crude's price
volatility, with benchmark Brent futures whipsawing in
recent sessions.
The front-month contract dropped below $100 a barrel in
Tuesday's trade, ending at $99.91, close to the $99.08 it
finished at on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
Brent topped out at an intraday high of $138.13 a barrel on
March 7, which was 79% higher than its close at the end of 2021.
However, even with the recent slide the year-to-date gain is
still a robust 28.5%.
In recent weeks the paper crude oil market has largely
traded on media headlines, initially soaring on fears Russia's
energy exports would either be sanctioned or collapse amid
Western companies self-sanctioning and refusing to deal with the
country that supplies about 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude and another 2 million bpd of products to global markets.
The subsequent pullback in prices has come as demand
destruction fears took over from supply disruption concerns.
PHYSICAL MARKET SIGNALS
However, it's worth pointing out that in physical market,
the dual concerns that prompted so much volatility in the paper
oil market are yet to manifest themselves.
The true impact of the conflict in Ukraine on Russia's
exports is likely only to be felt from April onwards, although
there are early signs that self-sanctioning is cutting flows,
especially for coal shipments to both Europe and Asia.
There are increasing signs that Western refiners are no
longer buying Russian crude, but at the same time there are
indications that price-sensitive buyers like India are willing
to take more.
On the demand side, it's possible that Chinese imports will
be lower if Beijing sticks to its zero-COVID policy, but this
has yet to manifest itself, with Refinitiv Oil Research
estimating that March imports will be about 10.41 million bpd,
which would be the most since December.
In the rest of Asia, Refinitiv is expecting India and Japan
to have lower imports in March than February on a barrels per
day basis, while South Korea is likely to record an increase,
with the continent's imports expected around 24 million bpd,
slightly below the 24.94 million bpd from February.
Overall, it's too early for the physical market to show
exactly how much Russian supply will be lost, or re-routed to
different buyers, or how much demand destruction will result
from elevated retail fuel prices.
While these competing factors remain uncertain, it's likely
that volatility will continue in the paper markets.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)