China's CPI up 0.7% in September

BEIJING - China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Oct 14.
The figure was lower than the 0.8 percent year-on-year growth recorded in August.
The slower growth was partly driven by a drop in food prices, which declined 5.2 percent year-on-year last month. In particular, the price of pork, a staple meat in China, slumped 46.9 percent from a year earlier, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.
China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 10.7 percent year-on-year in September, according to the NBS.
China has set its consumer inflation target at approximately 3 percent for the year 2021, according to this year's government work report.
Disclaimer
The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:31:02 UTC.