--The People's Bank of China has started a new round of checks on commercial banks' bond holdings as it looks to tame a monthslong bond bull run, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Local branches of the central bank have asked lenders in provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Jilin for information on their positions, holding structures and leverage, according to Bloomberg.

07-17-24 0012ET