--The People's Bank of China has started a new round of checks on commercial banks' bond holdings as it looks to tame a monthslong bond bull run, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.
--Local branches of the central bank have asked lenders in provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Jilin for information on their positions, holding structures and leverage, according to Bloomberg.
Full story: https://shorturl.at/2bIlM
07-17-24 0012ET