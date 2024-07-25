China's central bank unexpectedly cut the rate on its medium-term loans to banks, just days after its surprise reduction to a key short-term policy rate as it sought to support the country's ailing economy.

The People's Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility to 2.3% from 2.5% previously, its first such cut since August, according to an official statement released Thursday. It also injected 200 billion yuan, or about $27.54 billion, of liquidity into the market via the facility.

The PBOC on Monday reduced the seven-day reverse repo rate by a smaller margin to 1.70% from 1.80%, saying it wanted to "step up financial support for the real economy."

Chinese banks followed suit by cutting their one-year and five-year loan prime rates by 10 basis points to 3.35% and 3.85%, respectively, on the same day, an unusual move, as the benchmark rates tend to be pegged to the medium-term lending facility rate, which was left unchanged last week.

Thursday's action was a surprise because the PBOC traditionally conducts its MLF operations in the middle of each month.

