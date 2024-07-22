China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key policy rate to support the country's ailing economy, just days after a flurry of data showed that a lopsided recovery might have lost some steam.

The People's Bank of China reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.70%, from 1.80%, saying it wanted to "step up financial support for the real economy."

The move followed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth in the second quarter and mixed activity indicators for June. These data have intensified pressure on policymakers to boost business confidence and provide more stimulus.

07-21-24 2131ET