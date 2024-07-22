China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key policy rate to support the country's ailing economy, just days after a flurry of data showed that a lopsided recovery might have lost some steam.

The People's Bank of China reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.70%, from 1.80%, saying it wanted to "step up financial support for the real economy."

The move followed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth in the second quarter and mixed activity indicators for June. These data have intensified pressure on policymakers to boost business confidence and provide more stimulus.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, called the rate cut a step in the right direction. He expects more rate cuts once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts loosening policy, but cautions that monetary policy is not the most important policy tool in China. The country' economic performance in the second quarter will determine the level of fiscal policy support.

"The fact that the PBOC didn't wait for the Fed to cut first indicates that the government recognizes the downward pressure on China's economy, as 2Q GDP growth surprised on the downside," Zhang said.

Also Monday, the PBOC cut the collateral requirement for its medium-term lending facility loans, an instrument via which commercial banks can borrow cash from the monetary authority against their bond holdings. The PBOC said it hopes the easing would increase the scale of tradable bonds.

China's banks currently hold most of the country's government bonds. The PBOC said this month it had signed unsecured borrowing agreements with major lenders, seeking to tame a monthslong bond bull run that has sent China's long-term yields to record lows and further pressured the yuan against the U.S. dollar.

Last week, the PBOC injected 100 billion yuan (US$13.76 billion) worth of funds into the financial system via its MLF facility at an interest rate of 2.5% which remained unchanged for the 11th straight month. This compared with maturing loans of CNY103 billion due this month, suggesting a net drain of 3 billion yuan from the banking system. It marked the fifth consecutive month of no net cash injection via the lending facility amid the central bank's drive to downplay the policy instrument's role in guiding markets.

