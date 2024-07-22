China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key policy rate to support the country's ailing economy, just days after a flurry of data showed that the lopsided recovery might have lost some steam.

The People's Bank of China reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.70% from 1.80%, saying it wanted to "step up financial support for the real economy."

Analysts say the rate, which the central bank uses to manage short-term liquidity by buying government securities from lenders, is potentially being set up to play a starring role as a primary policy rate under the PBOC's revamp of its monetary policy framework.

Meanwhile, Chinese banks cut their 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates by 10 basis points to 3.35% and 3.85% respectively. That was somewhat unusual, as the benchmark rates tend to be pegged to the medium-term lending facility, which was kept unchanged last week. A big proportion of loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while many mortgages are based on the five-year rate.

Monday's moves followed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in economic growth in the second quarter and mixed activity indicators for June. The signs of continued weakness have intensified pressure on policymakers to boost business confidence and provide more stimulus. Analysts had been expecting the PBOC to act, but were split on what form any easing would take and also when it would happen, given that officials are mindful of risking moves that would widen the rate differential with the U.S., potentially pressuring the yuan further.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, called the policy rate cut a step in the right direction. He expects more rate cuts once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts its own easing cycle, but notes that monetary policy is not the most important tool for Chinese policymaking. Fiscal policy will need to play a role as well, and the country' economic performance in the second half of the year will determine the level of policy support.

"The fact that the PBOC didn't wait for the Fed to cut first indicates that the government recognizes the downward pressure on China's economy, as 2Q GDP growth surprised on the downside," Zhang said.

Comments from PBOC Gov. Pan Gongsheng last month saying that some banks' LPR quotes had deviated significantly from the best rate that could be offered to clients prompted speculation that the benchmark lending rates might be corrected in the near future.

China's LPRs are based on the rates that 20 select banks charge their best customers and are priced over the central bank's one-year policy rate, or the medium-term lending facility rate, which remained unchanged for a 10th straight month earlier in July. However, economists say the benchmark rates role in guiding markets is faltering as the average rate on new loans issued in recent months has declined faster than the official LPR, in part due to restrictions brought by the central bank's continued hold of the MLF rate.

Chinese state media have hinted in recent months that the banks' loan prime rates are likely to be delinked from the MLF rate, and reformed to better reflect true borrowing costs in the economy.

Also Monday, the PBOC cut the collateral requirement for its MLF loans, an instrument via which commercial banks can borrow cash from the monetary authority against their bond holdings. The central bank said it hopes the move will increase the scale of tradable bonds.

China's banks currently hold most of the country's government bonds. The PBOC said this month that it had signed unsecured borrowing agreements with major lenders, seeking to tame a monthslong bond bull run that has sent China's long-term yields to record lows and further pressured the yuan against the dollar.

