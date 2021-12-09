China's Central Bank to Raise Reserve Requirement Ratio for Foreign-Currency Deposits

China's central bank said Thursday that it will increase the amount of foreign-currency deposits banks have to set aside, in a bid to tame the appreciation of the Chinese yuan.

The People's Bank of China said it will raise the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR, for foreign currency deposits by 2 percentage points to 9%, effective Dec. 15.

It is the second time of the year that China's central bank has raised the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions. The last hike, effective on June 15, raised the ratio to 7% from 5%.

