BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Chang'e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back towards Earth, state media Xinhua announced on Tuesday.

The probe, which departed the moon at 7:38 am local time (2338 GMT) successfully completed its sample collection from June 2-3.

Chang'e-6 displayed China's national flag for the first time on the far side of moon after sample acquisition, Beijing Daily said.

