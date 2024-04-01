BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chery announced Monday that it would offer purchase tax breaks, trade-in subsidies and auto finance discounts for some of its best-selling combustion models, as a cutthroat price war rages in the world's largest auto market.

Among Chery's combustion models eligible for the new incentives effective on Monday are Tiggo 8 Pro champion edition, Tiggo 9 and Arrizo 8 high-performance edition, the automaker said in a statement on its WeChat account.

