Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Chongqing deserted amidst intense heat

08/20/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A handful of people walked past in a hurry carrying umbrellas to prevent sunburn.

Forty-eigh-year-old tourist, Xu, from China's Guangdong province likened it to a furnace.

"I do not regret (coming here)", she said. "Just feeling the heatwave. To feel what it's like to be in a furnace. It's stifling hot. But it's ok. Those tourist spots are still quite distinctive."

Offices have been turning up the temperature of air conditioning and keeping the system off to rest from time to time for the purpose of reducing the burden of electrical loads and preventing the circuit breaker to trip, 34-year-old local resident Peng Rong told Reuters.

Hit by rare heatwave, 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state television CCTV said on Friday (August 19) as weather service data showed a district in Chongqing to be the country's hottest, hitting 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aGreece's exit from enhanced EU scrutiny ends 12 years of pain - PM
RE
04:56aFear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river
RE
04:55aIndonesia to brief media on first confirmed monkeypox case
RE
04:49aFear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river
RE
04:39aUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
04:36aAt least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, intelligence officer says
RE
03:38aChina's Chongqing deserted amidst intense heat
RE
03:16aIndonesia will not increase subsidised fuel prices in Q3 - CNBC Indonesia
RE
03:16aMexico arrests former top prosecutor in 2014 missing students case
RE
02:47aTwo more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
2Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, ..
3China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
4Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
5Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters ..

HOT NEWS