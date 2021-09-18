Log in
China's Chongqing posts foreign trade growth in Jan-Aug

09/18/2021 | 07:22pm EDT
CHONGQING - The foreign trade of Southwest China's Chongqing municipality totaled 507.68 billion yuan (about $78.53 billion) from January to August, up 29.4 percent year-on-year, customs data showed.

Chongqing's exports surged 28.9 percent to 320.08 billion yuan during the period, while its imports increased to 187.6 billion yuan, up 30.1 percent year-on -year. In August alone, the city's foreign trade value came in at 65.16 billion yuan, up 16 percent year-on-year.

ASEAN, the European Union and the United States remained Chongqing's major trading partners, with their import and export values respectively reaching 80.43 billion yuan, 80.24 billion yuan and 75.2 billion yuan.

During the same period, the city's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 137.45 billion yuan, up 29.2 percent year-on-year.

In the first eight months, Chongqing's major export commodities included notebook computers, integrated circuits and tablet computers.

Chongqing's private and State-owned businesses continued strong performances, with the import and export values of private businesses soaring to 222.04 billion yuan and the import and export values of State-owned businesses climbing to 46.21 billion yuan, respectively increasing 64.5 percent and 48.4 percent year-on-year.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 23:21:06 UTC.


HOT NEWS