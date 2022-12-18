China's Comac delivers ARJ21 jet to Indonesia's TransNusa -CCTV

It will be the first Chinese airliner to enter the overseas market, said CCTV.

TransNusa could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 90-seat regional jet is well suited to the needs of Indonesia's fast-growing aviation market that services many islands, CCTV reported.

TransNusa mostly serves the domestic market, its website showed.

Almost 100 ARJ21 jets have been delivered to customers since the aircraft entered commercial operation in 2016, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)