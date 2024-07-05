BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry will hold an anti-dumping hearing on brandy imported from the European Union on July 18, according to a statement released on Friday.

The Commerce Ministry in January opened an anti-dumping investigation focused on European brandy imports in containers of less than 200 litres (53 gallons) in retaliation to the European Commission's decision to probe whether Chinese electric car manufacturers receive unfair subsidies.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)