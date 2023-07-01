BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party has appointed People's Bank of China deputy governor Pan Gongsheng as the new party secretary for the central bank, the PBOC said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The party's Central Organization Department announced the decision at a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the statement said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Pan would be appointed governor of the PBOC by the State Council, after first being made party secretary.

