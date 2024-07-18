BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party Central Committee will hold a news conference on Friday to brief the media on the party's third plenum, an official notice on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
