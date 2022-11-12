Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Comunist Party names secretary of Fujian provincial committee

11/12/2022 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party has appointed Zhou Zuyi as the secretary of its Fujian provincial committee in a reshuffle of posts, state media said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:33aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:33aYellen says new G20 fund will boost investment in pandemic preparedness
RE
01:10aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:07aDemocrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win
RE
12:45aChinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support
RE
12:09aAustralia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
RE
11/12Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 billion
RE
11/12China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
RE
11/12Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
RE
11/12Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
2Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
3Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
4Blackrock shelves China bond ETF - FT
5Toyo Ink SC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accoun..

HOT NEWS