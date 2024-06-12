China's consumer prices rose mildly in May, while factory-gate prices continued to fall, suggesting persistently tepid demand, as Beijing continues to try to lift lackluster consumption.

The consumer-price index rose for a fourth consecutive month in May, edging up 0.3% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That matched the 0.3% rise expected by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal and was unchanged from the increase recorded in April.

Meanwhile, factory-gate prices continued to fall in May, but narrowed their decline from April. The producer-price index fell 1.4% in May from a year earlier, marking a 20th consecutive month of contraction.

