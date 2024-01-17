Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Cyberspace Administration is conducting a cybersecurity review of online retailer Shein's data handling and sharing practices, the Wall Street Journal reported. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
