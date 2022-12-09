China's December refined oil exports may hit record near 7 mln T

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China may close the year
with record shipments of key transportation fuels in December as
refiners rush to use their export quotas and maximize overseas
profits to compensate for tepid domestic fuel demand caused by
COVID-related curbs.
December exports of diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel
combined are estimated at 6.5 million to 7.1 million tonnes, led
by diesel shipments that could reach 3 million tonnes, according
to estimates from Chinese consultancy Longzhong and JLC,
Refinitiv Oil Research and several trading sources.
China's diesel exports hit an all-time high of 2.83 million
tonnes in March 2020, followed by a record 6.5 million tonnes in
April for all three products, according to Chinese customs data.
Bumper shipments from China will weigh on Asian refining
margins, particularly for diesel, as refiners' profit from
producing the fuel from Dubai crude has already shed 15%-30%
month-on-month amid sufficient regional supplies and a closed
arbitrage to European markets.
Beijing's abrupt relaxation of COVID rules this week aren't
likely to reverse the outflows as substantial recovery in local
demand may take months to materialise, market participants said.
Despite earlier expectations that part of the large set of
quotas released in October could be extended into 2023, it
became clear in recent weeks that refiners were being encouraged
to finish them all by end-December, three trading sources said.
"Chinese refiners are still grappling with high domestic
inventories, especially for gasoline and more recently gasoil,"
said Daphne Ho, senior analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
"Healthier export margins has been a key push factor."
State refiners, which control most of the export quotas,
have since November been ramping up diesel production to cash in
lucrative overseas sales.
Despite recent declines, refining profits for both 10 ppm
sulphur gasoil and jet fuel have more
than doubled this year on tight global supplies.
"State majors are very much margin-oriented and they will
only redirect volumes if there is better profit elsewhere," said
one China-based trading source.
Gasoline exports were pegged at 2.1 million to 2.3 million
tonnes for December, likely to surpass a record 1.9 million
tonnes from April 2020.
NEXT YEAR
It's still not clear how Beijing will map out its 2023 fuel
export policy, caught between a long-term goal to reduce
emissions and a need to boost sagging exports, traders said.
Export volumes for January could swing either way, pending
fresh export quotas for 2023 and how fast China's demand
recovers in response to the sweeping changes in COVID policy.
"Demand seemed to be bottoming out, but it may take months
to see them return to pre-COVID levels especially for jet fuel
and gasoline," said a second China-based trading source.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Trixie Yap; Editing by Florence
Tan and Tom Hogue)