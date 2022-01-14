Log in
China's December steel exports rise on month, year

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
China's December steel exports rose by 3.6pc on the year and by 15.2pc from November, Chinese customs data showed.

Most December steel export shipments were spot orders taken in October and early November with mills active in switching supply to export market when domestic prices were on the downtick.

Chinese domestic steel demand weakened significantly from October as tight credit polices weighed on real estate industries and construction steel consumption. The Argus Shanghai ex-warehouse prices for rebar fell by 1,120 yuan/t, or 19.2pc, to Yn4,700/t from 1 October to 15 November. The Argus Shanghai ex-warehouse prices for hot-rolled coil decreased by Yn1,030/t, or 17.9pc, to Yn4,720/t over the same period. Chinese mills and traders diverted supply to seaborne market in light of these lower prices.

The uptick in December steel exports also bolstered China's total steel exports in 2021 higher than 2020 despite China instructing mills to flatten full-year export growth. January-December steel exports rose by 24.6pc on the year to 67mn t as higher vaccination rates and government stimulus measures fuelled robust steel demand recovery in the overseas markets.

Some market participants expect China's 2022 steel exports to slow, with the World Steel Association lowering global steel consumption growth from 4.5pc in 2021 to 2.2pc in 2022.

China's December steel imports fell by 29.6pc from November to 1mn t. It imported 14.27mn t of steel in 2021, down by 29.5pc on year.

