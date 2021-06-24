Log in
China's DiDi to list on New York Stock Exchange

06/24/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) -DiDi Global Inc., China's largest ride-hailing company, said in a filing on Thursday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in its initial public offering (IPO). Four ADSs would represent one Class A ordinary share.

Backed by Asia's largest technology investment firms, SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, DiDi is gearing up for what is expected to be the world's biggest IPO this year.

DiDi set a placeholder amount of $4.6 billion for the IPO. The IPO could rake in as much as $10 billion for the company when it sets terms, Reuters had reported.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.09% 583 End-of-day quote.3.37%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.13% 368.75 Delayed Quote.35.58%
HOT NEWS