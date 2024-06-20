SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese ride sharing app Dida Inc has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to HK$273.7 million ($35.06 million), according to its regulatory filings on Thursday. ($1 = 7.8063 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
