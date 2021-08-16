Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers

08/16/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Driver of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi drives with a phone showing a navigation map on Didi's app, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Didi Global Inc said on Monday it will provide its drivers in several Chinese cities with more details on the fees they receive, the first big move by the ride-hailing giant after state media accused it of paying drivers unfairly.

Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities including Shenyang and Changchun will be the first to know details of how much they get and how much passengers pay for each ride through a new function it added to its app for drivers on Monday, it said in a Weibo post.

The company, which is backed by SoftBank, Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses, it said.

"There are still many shortcomings with this transparent income statement that was delivered late, we will continue to improve it and work hard to expand it to other cities," it said.

In May, China's state news agency Xinhua said in an investigative report that Didi received more than 30% of what customers pay for a ride and criticised the policy that it described as unfair.

After the Xinhua report, Didi said in a post that drivers on average received 79.1% of passenger fees for rides last year and that 3.1% of fees went towards its profit.

Didi is being probed by several Chinese regulators over issues such as its handling of customer data. The company went ahead with its $4.4 billion New York initial public offering in June despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.59% 188.62 Delayed Quote.-18.95%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.11% 6647 End-of-day quote.-17.51%
WEIBO CORPORATION -3.73% 52.65 Delayed Quote.28.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
04:14aChina's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers
RE
04:12aANALYSIS : Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout
RE
04:11aMeggitt suitor TransDigm has until Sept. 14 to make rival offer
RE
04:06aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
04:04aPakistan 2036 Eurobond drops to nine-month low on Afghanistan conflict
RE
03:58aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
03:51aTIMELINE-The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
RE
03:51aNew Zealand set to deliver Asia's first pandemic-era rate hike
RE
03:42aChinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
3HSBC snaps up Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million in Asia expansion
4Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

HOT NEWS