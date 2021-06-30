Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO -sources

06/30/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) -Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. IPO on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated range and increasing the number of shares sold, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Didi sold 317 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million, at $14 apiece, the people said on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

This would give Didi a valuation of about $73 billion on a fully diluted basis and $67.5 billion on a non-diluted basis.

The decision to increase the deal size came after the Didi investor order book was oversubscribed multiple times, one of the sources said. The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30.

Didi did not respond to a request for comment.

Didi's IPO is more conservative versus its initial aim for a valuation of up to $100 billion, Reuters has previously reported. The size of the deal was cut during briefings with investors ahead of the IPO's launch.

Investors baulked at the $100 billion target given concerns the company's future growth prospects could be curbed by the chance of greater regulation of the ride-sharing sector by transport authorities in the future.

There was also uncertainty over how an antitrust probe into Didi, revealed by Reuters this month, would impact the business. Didi said at the time it would not comment on "unsubstantiated speculation from unnamed source(s)".

The listing, which will be the biggest U.S. share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014, comes amid record and volatile IPO activity this year as firms rush to capture the lucrative valuations seen in the U.S. stock market.

"The volatile IPO environment helped to lower (Didi) IPO price and valuation looks attractive," said Douglas Kim, a London-based independent analyst, who writes on Smartkarma.

Didi's IPO was covered early on the first day of the book-build last week and the investor books were closed on Monday, a day ahead of schedule..

An over-allotment option, or greenshoe, exists where another 43.2 million shares can be sold to increase the deal size.

DIDI HISTORY

Didi was co-founded in 2012 by former Alibaba employee Will Wei Cheng, who currently serves as the chief executive officer. Cheng was joined by Jean Qing Liu, a former Goldman Sachs banker and the current president of the ride-sharing company.

The company counts SoftBank, Uber Technologies Inc and Tencent as its main backers.

Didi is also known for successfully pushing Uber out of the Chinese market after the U.S. company lost a price war and ended up selling its China operations to Didi for a stake. Liu Zhen, the head of Uber China at the time, is Didi's Liu's cousin.

Didi is the dominant player in China, although ride-hailing services by automakers such as Geely and SAIC Motor are picking up market share. In Europe and South America, where Didi is expanding, Uber has a presence.

Like most ride-hailing companies, Didi had historically been unprofitable, until it reported a profit of $30 million in the first quarter of this year.

The company reported a loss of $1.6 billion last year and an 8% drop in revenue to $21.63 billion, according to a regulatory filing, as business slid during the pandemic.

Its shares are due to start trading under the "DIDI" symbol.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Bill Berkrot and Himani Sarkar)

By Echo Wang, Anirban Sen and Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.37% 229.44 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. -1.19% 5.81 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.15% 7755 End-of-day quote.-3.76%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.06% 372.62 Delayed Quote.39.82%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.68% 50.76 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aWhat inflation? Pandemic leaves emerging Asia's consumer recovery behind
RE
02:53aK+S  : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
02:52aBritain's Dixons Carphone posts 34% profit jump as online sales help
RE
02:50aChina's Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO -sources
RE
02:49aEuro zone sentiment hits 21-year-high with further reopening
RE
02:47aEpazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter
DJ
02:44aBrazil to suspend Indian COVID-19 vaccine deal as graft claims probed
RE
02:35aEXCLUSIVE : ChemChina seeks to raise $10 billion from Syngenta IPO - sources
RE
02:35aUK households bolstered their savings in early 2021 lockdown
RE
02:34aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK  : Monthly Release of Selected Data
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
2Dollar loiters near recent peaks as payrolls test looms
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
4Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS