Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Didi reverses course, will remain in Russia

02/26/2022 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Saturday that it would continue to operate in Russia, reversing a decision announced on Monday that it was leaving that country as well as Kazakhstan.

No explanation was given. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

On Monday, Didi said it was leaving Russia on March 4, about a year and a half after launching services there. It has been in Kazakhstan for about a year.

"Unfortunately, due to changing market conditions and other challenges, it has become clear at the moment we will not be able to provide the best results in Russia and Kazakhstan," it said on Monday.

Neither statement mentioned geopolitical factors in the decision, but some critics online said the timing of the move opened Didi to accusations of succumbing to U.S. pressure on Russia, which invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

Saturday's statement did not mention Kazakhstan.

The Chinese government has called for dialogue on Ukraine but has refrained from condemning Russia's attack or calling it an invasion.

Didi has had a turbulent time since it went public last summer in New York. Under pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security, Didi in December said it will delist from the NYSE and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIDI GLOBAL INC. -0.73% 4.09 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.45% 83.547 Delayed Quote.13.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:24aCyprus has never opposed SWIFT ban on Russia -finance minister
RE
05:21aUae foreign ministry official says uae called for immediate de-e…
RE
05:19aUae foreign ministry official says uae stressed in u.n. security…
RE
05:15aInternet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance
RE
05:06aItaly's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT - Zelenskiy
RE
05:03aCutting Russia off from SWIFT a "matter of days" -euro zone central banker
RE
05:02aSome 100,000 Ukrainians have entered Poland since war began-interior minister
RE
05:01aUkraine crisis will not impact Algeria’s wheat imports -official tells Ennahar TV
RE
05:01aAlgeria’s door open for competition between several suppliers -…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2U.S. offshore wind auction draws record $4.37 billion in bids
3Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks
4Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion
5Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Interfax says they capture ..

HOT NEWS