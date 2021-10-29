Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's EV maker BYD Co raises $1.77 billion - term sheet

10/29/2021 | 10:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Woman walks past a BYD sign at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co has priced its shares at HK$276 each to raise $1.77 billon, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The deal for 50 million new shares launched after the Hong Kong market closed on Friday.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The price was a 6.9% discount to BYD's closing price on Friday of HK$296.6. It is in the middle of the range BYD had flagged, between $HK273.5 and $279.5, which represented a 5.8%-7.8% discount.

The company, listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges, said in a term sheet when the deal launched it would use the funds to increase its working capital, pay down debt and invest in research and development.

BYD said on Thursday its net profit fell https://www.reuters.com/technology/chinese-electric-vehicle-maker-byds-third-quarter-profit-drops-275-2021-10-28 27.5% for the three months through September to 1.27 billion yuan ($198.54 million) from 1.75 billion the same quarter last year.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by William Mallard)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aChina's EV maker BYD Co raises $1.77 billion - term sheet
RE
03:28aCurrent, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
RE
01:32aU.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
RE
10/29Canada appeals decision on indigenous children but seeks settlement talks
RE
10/2912 automakers urge California senators to oppose union EV tax credit
RE
10/29EXCLUSIVE : Caribbean refinery bidders face unknown environmental costs -U.S. EPA letter
RE
10/29Oil and gas rally boosts Chevron's quarterly profit to 8-year high
RE
10/29Microsoft leads S&P, Nasdaq to record high
RE
10/29Canadian mining firm Iamgold convoy attacked in Burkina Faso
RE
10/29Britain to launch $220 million fund to boost floating wind power industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing
4GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months
5HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENER..

HOT NEWS