China's Easpring to partner CNGR on Ni, LFP projects

China's key lithium-ion battery cathode active material (CAM) manufacturer Beijing Easpring Material Technology and CAM precursor producer CNGR Advanced Material today signed an agreement to deepen their partnership in battery material projects.

The projects include a laterite nickel ore mining facility in Indonesia, an lithium iron phosphate (LFP) investment in China, layout of production capacities in Europe and developments of CAM and precursor products.

Easpring is on track to join a laterite nickel mining project planned and constructed by CNGR in Indonesia, of which the first phase is designed to have a capacity of 60,000 t/yr of nickel equivalent. More details including the investment values, construction schedules, launch dates and the second phase were undisclosed.

Easpring and CNGR will invest in production facilities for iron phosphate, a LFP plant with a combined capacity of no less than 300,000 t/yr, and will develop phosphorus resources and a phosphorus chemical supporting facility in southwest China's Guizhou province.

The two firms will also accelerate layout of CAM and CAM precursor production in the overseas market and push forward production facility construction in Europe by holding each other's stakes in their European companies.

Easpring is on track to build its European CAM joint facility with Finnish Minerals and South Korean lithium-ion battery producer SK. The first phase of the project is planned to have 100,000 t/yr of capacity for lithium nickel-cobalt-manganese oxide (NCM) with high nickel content, in two stages in Europe. Easpring and its partners will invest €500mn ($579mn) to build the first stage of 50,000 t/yr, which is scheduled to be completed and enter operation in 2024. Easpring will be the first Chinese CAM manufacturer to establish an NCM business in Europe.

Easpring and CNGR will also deepen their product supply partnership, with Easpring purchasing 200,000-300,000 t/yr of lithium NCM precursor with high nickel content, high-nickel NCA precursor, cobalt tetroxide and lithium-rich manganese-based precursor in the next three years.

The two parties will also work on technology development and certification of high-nickel NCM precursors, high-nickel NCA precursors, cobalt tetroxide and lithium-rich manganese-based precursors.

Easpring has established partnerships with firms in the lithium-ion battery industry chain to enhance its status as one of the world's major CAM producers.

Easpring yesterday signed an agreement with Chinese major cobalt refiner and NCM precursor producer Huayou Cobalt to buy 300,000-350,000t of ternary precursors in 2022-25.

NCM and lithium cobalt oxide are Easpring's main products. The firm has partnerships with SKI, LGC, Samsung SDI and Northvolt, with a large part of its production exported to Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea. It produced 24,699t of CAM in 2020, and is expected to double its output this year.

CNGR is the world's largest lithium-ion battery cathode precursor manufacturer, followed by Chinese firm GEM with a capacity target of 200,000 t/yr by the end of this year. CNGR's downstream buyers include Chinese lithium cathode material manufacturers XTC New Energy Materials (Xiamen Tungsten), Beijing Easpring, Ningbo Rongbay, BTR, Reshine and Zhenhua, Germany's BASF, CATL, South Korean battery producers LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SKI and US EV producer Tesla.

CNGR sold 68,000t of NCM precursors in the first half of this year, up by 152pc from a year earlier, with cobalt tetroxide sales increasing by 64pc over the same period to 11,500t. It has a tetroxide capacity of 25,000 t/yr.