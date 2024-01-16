By Jason Douglas

China's economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday, a day before the country's statistics agency is due to release full-year growth figures.

"Last year in 2023, the Chinese economy rebounded and moved upward, with an estimated growth of around 5.2%, higher than the around 5% target set at the beginning of last year," Li said during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

China's National Statistics Bureau is due to publish growth figures for 2023 on Wednesday.

