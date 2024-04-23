By Peter Landers

TOKYO--The U.S. military commander in the Indo-Pacific said he didn't believe the economic growth figures reported by China and described the country's economy as failing.

Adm. John Aquilino, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke at a briefing with reporters in Tokyo.

He said China's economy "has drastically been reduced" because of a "real-estate market crash."

According to Beijing's official numbers released last week, the economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. Aquilino described the figure as "not real."

"You go ask any economist if the Chinese are going to deliver 5.3% growth, and they will tell you, 'No way,' " Aquilino said.

He said he also didn't believe the official figures about China's defense budget, which is set to rise 7.2% this year according to a draft budget report issued in March at the opening of the Chinese legislature's annual session. "I think it's drastically more than that," Aquilino said.

"Despite a failing economy, there's a conscious decision to fund military capability. That's concerning to me," he said.

