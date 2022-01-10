Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign

01/10/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a wall carrying the logo of Shimao Group, with residential buildings and the financial district of Pudong seen in the background, in Shanghai

(Adds dropped letter in first paragraph)

By Clare Jim and Marc Jones

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - China's property sector saw more drama on Monday after reports Shimao - investment grade-rated until a couple of months ago - had put all its projects up for sale, and Evergrande attempted to avoid another high-profile default.

More unwelcome surprises this month have meant no let up in the Chinese property crisis that wiped over a trillion dollars off the sector last year.

Monday's twists saw Shimao Group's credit rating cut again by both S&P and Moody's after it unexpectedly defaulted on a "trust loan" last week, although its shares surged nearly 20% on reports it was in talks about asset sales with state-backed giant China Vanke.

China Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer that first triggered the turmoil last year, said it had moved out of its Shenzhen headquarters to cut costs.

The company kept a glimmer of hope alive that its first "onshore" Chinese yuan bond default might still be avoided by extending until Thursday a deadline for bondholders to agree to a six-month, 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) payment deferral.

Chinese property firms have faced unprecedented pressure over the last six months following efforts by Beijing to curb overborrowing in the sector.

Reuters reported last week that the government now plans to make it easier for state-backed property developers to buy up assets of struggling private rivals.

But the sector's cash crunch is expected to intensify too with firms needing to make nearly $40 billion of international bond payments over the next six months according to brokerage Nomura, including almost $1.5 billion this week alone.

One of those likely to be highlighted alongside Evergrande on Thursday will be Guangzhou R&F Properties. Its bonds have slumped to deeply distressed levels ahead of a $750 million bond payment due that day. It also has a number of unfinished mega projects in global cities like London.

"I think the worst might be yet to come" said Himanshu Porwal, emerging markets corporate credit analyst at Seaport Global.

"A lot will depend on what the Chinese government does in terms of liquidity measures... But it has been four months already so I don't know what they would be waiting for."

NEW LOWS

The woes of recent days have seen ICE's China high-yield debt index, which is dominated by homebuilders, hit an all-time low, while Evergrande and fellow-defaulter Kaisa have seen their bonds ejected from J.P. Morgan's closely followed emerging market corporate debt index.

S&P and Moody's both cut Shimao's rating deeper into the junk category on Monday and warned of potential for a further downgrade.

S&P, which had rated Shimao investment grade as recently as November, cut it by a full two notches. It said, "The decline is worse than we previously anticipated. We now assess the company's liquidity to be weak."

Moody's and Fitch also downgraded Yuzhou Group due to increased refinancing risk while Moody's withdrew the rating of another firm, Yango, due to "insufficient information."

Separately, small developer Modern Land, which missed payment for its 12.85% notes due in October said in a filing on Monday that it has received notices from certain noteholders demanding early repayment of their senior notes.

The developer said it has been discussing a waiver with these creditors and has appointed financial advisers to formulate a plan. It is also in talks on a restructuring plan for $1.3 billion of its offshore bonds, the firm added.

Modern Land shares, which resumed trading after being suspended since Oct. 21, sank 40% in Hong Kong to HK$0.23.

"It's going to be the peak of repayment period and we'll see more developers default," said Kington Lin, managing director of the asset management department at Canfield Securities Limited.

"The market is watching how many SOEs (state-owned enterprises) will get more M&A loans to help the developers in distress."

(The story has been refiled to add dropped letter in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Marc Jones in London; ; Editing by Kim Coghill, Shri Navaratnam, Tomasz Janowski and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 0.00% 1.73 End-of-day quote.8.81%
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. 1.23% 22.16 End-of-day quote.12.15%
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD. 5.56% 3.42 End-of-day quote.17.93%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 7.41% 0.87 End-of-day quote.11.54%
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED -40.00% 0.228 End-of-day quote.-40.00%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -2.85% 361.79 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.31% 907 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD. 10.00% 3.74 End-of-day quote.14.02%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.15% 5.6 End-of-day quote.9.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.37969 Delayed Quote.0.37%
YANGO GROUP CO., LTD 3.08% 3.35 End-of-day quote.10.93%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 7.46% 0.72 End-of-day quote.12.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54pN.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54pCryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:50pU.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49pJPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45pChina's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42pStocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.32% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS