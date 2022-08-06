China's Exports Continued to Rise in July, Topping Expectations

China's exports grow at a faster pace last month as the Western economic slowdown hasn't yet led to a softening global demand for Chinese goods, and the easing of lockdowns allowed factories, workers, and ships to catch up on stalled orders.

Outbound shipment increased 18% from a year earlier in July, up slightly from June's 17.9% expansion, the General Administration of Customs said Sunday.

The result beat the median forecast for a 15.6% increase made by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports rose 2.3% from a year earlier, higher than the 1% increase recorded in June, while undershooting the 3.8% growth expected by the economists in the WSJ poll.

The country's trade surplus stood at $101.3 billion in July, compared with $97.9 billion in June. The polled economists had forecast a surplus of $90.4 billion.

