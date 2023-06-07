China's exports dropped 7.5% from a year ago in May, drastically cooling from the robust growth seen the previous two months.

The result compares with the median forecast of a 1.0% decline by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, and significantly slowed from the unexpected 8.5% growth recorded in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday.

Imports dropped 4.5% from a year earlier, compared with a 7.9% decline in April. Economists surveyed expected imports to have fallen 8.1%.

The trade surplus was $65.8 billion in May, compared with the $96.8 billion expected by economists.

