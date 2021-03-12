Log in
China's First Automotive-grade Solid-state LiDAR Production Line Was Launched

03/12/2021 | 09:31pm EST
RoboSense And Inceptio Announced Cooperation On Mass Production Of L3 Heavy-duty Trucks

RoboSense (https://robosense.ai/) announced the launch of China’s first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR production line and would start mass production and delivery of the automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 for contract projects in Q2 this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005303/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

At the CES2021 in January this year, RoboSense has officially unveiled the SOP version of the automotive-grade LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1, which features a slim design, excellent performance, and reliable point cloud quality. Since July last year, the RS-LiDAR-M1 has successively received a number of orders for mass-production vehicle models around the world, among which, the first customer was an OEM from North America. In December last year, the RS-LiDAR-M1 samples were shipped to this OEM customer in batches, and became the world's first mass-production-ready automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR delivered.

Two days ago, Inceptio released the self-driving system "Xuanyuan" equipped with RoboSense solid-state LiDAR, and the two parties announced the partnership that the mass-produced L3 heavy-duty freight truck equipped with "Xuanyuan" system will be launched on the market by the end of 2021.

As a world-leading smart LiDAR supplier, RoboSense has reached in-depth cooperation with Inceptio from 2019 to provide high-performance automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 for Inceptio’s "Xuanyuan" system, the first full-stack self-developed autonomous trucking system for mass production. Inceptio develops the ULRS (ultra-long-range sensing), ARC (adaptive robust control) and FEAD (fuel-efficient autonomous driving) algorithms, and the ULRS can make the system perceive an ultra-long distance of up to 1,000 meters with a margin of error standing below 5%.

In June 2019, Inceptio has worked with Dongfeng Trucks and SINOTRUK respectively to developed L3 autonomous heavy-duty trucks. By the end of 2021, the mass-produced L3 heavy-duty trucks equipped with Inceptio’s "Xuanyuan" system with RoboSense LiDAR inside will be delivered to clients.

About RoboSense

Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems incorporating LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. Market-oriented, the company provides customers with various Smart LiDAR perception system solutions, including the MEMS and Mechanical types LiDAR HWs, fusion HW unit, and the AI-based fusion systems. To date, RoboSense LiDAR systems have been widely applied to the future mobility, including autonomous driving passenger cars, RoboTaxi, RoboTruck, RoboBus, automated logistics vehicles and intelligent road by domestic and international autonomous driving technology companies, OEMs, and Tier1 suppliers. https://robosense.ai/

About Inceptio

Inceptio Technology was founded in April 2018, with an aim to build a nation-wide freight network using autonomous driving trucks.

We focus on the transformation of line-haul logistics by providing a more secure, efficient, and economical Transportation-As-A-Service (Taas) to logistic customers. This is to be achieved with our automotive grade L3/L4 autonomous driving software/ hardware, developed in collaboration with major automotive manufacturers, fully integrated with mass-produced heavy-duty freight trucks. With our advanced technology and seasoned operation team, we envision to develop the most trustworthy autonomous freight service network.


© Business Wire 2021
