China's Forex Reserves Fell in January

02/07/2022 | 04:25am EST
China's foreign-exchange reserves dropped by $28.5 billion to $3.222 trillion in January, due to a decline in global asset prices, the People's Bank of China said Monday.

The result ended a streak of three consecutive monthly increases in reserves. A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had expected the country's forex reserves at $3.250 trillion, unchanged from the end of December.

Although the dollar index rose, "the value of non-U.S. dollar currencies fell when converted into U.S. dollars," which led to a decline in reserves, said Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's forex regulator.


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0425ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.63% 3.11 Delayed Quote.8.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.35259 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.78512 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12195.57 Delayed Quote.0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.14203 Delayed Quote.0.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013393 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.18% 6395.824 Real-time Quote.0.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.66229 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
S&P 500 0.52% 4500.53 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
