China's Forex Reserves Fell in January

China's foreign-exchange reserves dropped by $28.5 billion to $3.222 trillion in January, due to a decline in global asset prices, the People's Bank of China said Monday.

The result ended a streak of three consecutive monthly increases in reserves. A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had expected the country's forex reserves at $3.250 trillion, unchanged from the end of December.

Although the dollar index rose, "the value of non-U.S. dollar currencies fell when converted into U.S. dollars," which led to a decline in reserves, said Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's forex regulator.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0425ET