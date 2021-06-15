China's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 15 (Reuters) - China's Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd said
on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of over $20 billion in
its initial public offering in the United States.
The company, which styles itself as the "Uber for trucks",
said it is offering 82.5 million American Depositary Shares
(ADSs) at a range between $17 and $19 per ADS. Each ADS
represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.
The top end of that range would raise $1.57 billion for the
company. Full Truck said it will list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "YMM".
Morgan Stanley, CICC, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank,
Huatai Securities, Citigroup and Nomura are the underwriters for
FTA's offering.
