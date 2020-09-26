Log in
China's GAC, BMW expect China sales to grow this year

09/26/2020 | 03:04am EDT
Chinese automaker GAC and Germany's BMW expect sales to grow this year in China, the world's biggest auto market, as consumption revives from COVID-19 lockdowns, officials said on Saturday.

Guangzhou-based GAC, which has partnerships with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, expects its full-year sales and production to be positive, said general manager Feng Xingya.

Jochen Goller, head of BMW China, said the carmaker expects "single digit growth" in China this year.

The executives were speaking at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020. GAC previously said it aimed to increase sales by 3% in 2020.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.61% 59.06 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.73% 2474.5 End-of-day quote.-20.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.63% 6630 End-of-day quote.4.74%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.49% 7031 End-of-day quote.-8.85%
