China's GAC says to roll out car with Huawei after 2024

04/19/2021 | 12:10am EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's GAC plans to roll out its first vehicle model with autonomous driving functions developed with Huawei Technologies after 2024, GAC's general manager told reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday.

Feng Xingya also said that GAC aims for half of its sales to be electric in 2035, with hybrid cars accounting for the rest.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
