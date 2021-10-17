Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's GDP growth hits 1-year low as power crunch, bottlenecks choke output

10/17/2021 | 10:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Peopl walk along at a shopping area in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector.

Data released on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7.9% in the second quarter.

That marked a further deceleration from the 18.3% expansion in the first quarter, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily flattered by the very low comparison seen during the COVID-induced slump of early 2020.

"The domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," said National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Fu Linghui at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected GDP to rise 5.2% in the third quarter.

On a quarterly basis, growth eased to 0.2% in July-September from a downwardly revised 1.2% in the second quarter, the data showed.

The world's second-largest economy has rebounded from the pandemic but the recovery is losing steam, weighed by faltering factory activity, persistently soft consumption and a slowing property sector as policy curbs bite.

"In response to the ugly growth numbers we expect in coming months, we think policymakers will take more steps to shore up growth, including ensuring ample liquidity in the interbank market, accelerating infrastructure development and relaxing some aspects of overall credit and real estate policies," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Global worries about a possible spillover of credit risk from China's property sector into the broader economy have also intensified as major developer China Evergrande Group wrestles with more than $300 billion of debt.

Chinese leaders, fearful that a persistent property bubble could undermine the country's long-term ascent, are likely to maintain tough curbs on the sector even as the economy slows, but could soften some tactics as needed, policy sources and analysts said.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China has ample tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and that the government is confident of achieving full-year development goals

China's economy is expected to grow 8% this year, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the PBOC to keep banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) unchanged in the fourth quarter, before delivering another 50-basis points cut in the first quarter of 2022.

September industrial output rose 3.1% from a year earlier, missing expectations, down from August's 5.3%, and marking the slowest growth since March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

But consumption showed signs of an improvement, with retail sales growing 4.4% in September, faster than the 2.5% in August.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aAPRA AUSTRALIAN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY : finalises guidance for new prudential standard on remuneration
PU
10/17China refinery throughput hits 16-month low as quota, power crunch bites
RE
10/17China property shares fall even as PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable
RE
10/17Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high on ETF hopes, inflation worries
RE
10/17China Sept daily steel output lowest since Dec 2018 on power curbs
RE
10/17China's Sept coal output dips on tighter safety inspections
RE
10/17China's plunging construction starts reminiscent of 2015 downturn
RE
10/17BANK INDONESIA : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Oct 19th, 2021
PU
10/17Thai finance minister says monetary policy must support fiscal policy
RE
10/17Goldman Sachs moves to full ownership of China securities JV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
2China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports
3China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports
4TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executiv..
5China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

HOT NEWS