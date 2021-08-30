Log in
China's Geely plans share award scheme of up to 350 million shares

08/30/2021 | 06:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely Automobile said on Monday that it proposed share award scheme for its employees and maximum number of grant shares that may be granted under the scheme is 350 million shares.

Hangzhou-based Geely said following adoption of the scheme, the board to award aggregate of 167 million grant shares to 10,884 selected participants.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
