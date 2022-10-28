China's Giant Biogene to raise $70 million in Hong Kong IPO -sources
10/28/2022 | 06:27am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Giant Biogene has priced its shares at HK$24.30 each to raise $70 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.
Giant Biogene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Susan Fenton)