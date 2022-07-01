Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources

07/01/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Models pose next to Great Wall Motors (GWM) GWM R1 electric car at its pavilion at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest $1 billion in India and fired all employees of its local unit after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Chinese automaker has been planning to enter the Indian market since 2020 and the failure to secure approvals makes it one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.

Without directly commenting on the exit, Great Wall said in a statement it "would like to thank all the members of Indian team for their contribution", adding it would continue to study the Indian market and look for opportunities "in the future."

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 imports of $268 bln (vs $…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 exports of $349.4 bln (vs…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 trade balance of $+81.5 b…
RE
02:00pBrazil june exports total $32.675 bln, imports $23.861 bln - eco…
RE
02:00pBrazil posts june trade balance of $+8.814 bln - economy ministr…
RE
01:59pChina's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources
RE
01:56pChina's great wall motor drops $1 bln india plan, fires employee…
RE
01:48pChile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
RE
01:46pShippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms
RE
01:45pU.s. gasoline futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS