China's Guangxi sees foreign trade with ASEAN surge 34% in Jan-July

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
NANNING - Foreign trade of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region with ASEAN countries grew 34 percent to over 167 billion yuan (about $25.8 billion) in the first seven months of 2021, said local customs.

During the same period, the region's total imports and exports increased 32.3 percent to more than 342 billion yuan. Its imports gained 43.6 percent to nearly 170 billion yuan during the period while exports saw a 22.9-percent growth to about 173 billion yuan, according to the customs authorities of Nanning, the regional capital.

Meanwhile, Guangxi saw its border trade value up by almost a third to about 95 billion yuan.

In the first half of this year, the region registered a 33.9-percent increase in its foreign trade.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS