BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms rose 3.5% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, official data showed on Saturday.

The rise followed a 3.4% rise for January-May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The data covers firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.75 million) from their main operations.

China's economy expanded much more slowly than expected in the second quarter of 2024, the latest GDP data showed this month, reflecting sluggish domestic demand and a protracted property downturn. ($1=7.2767 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Neil Fullick and Himani Sarkar)