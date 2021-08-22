China's Heilongjiang reports robust foreign trade growth in January-July

HARBIN - Northeast China's Heilongjiang province saw its foreign trade total 109.72 billion yuan (about $16.88 billion) from January to July this year, up 19.8 percent year-on-year, Harbin Customs has said.

Heilongjiang's exports reached 23.71 billion yuan in the first seven months of 2021, up 15.5 percent year-on-year, and its imports amounted to 86.01 billion yuan, up 21.1 percent.

In the same period, the province's trade volume with Russia topped 71.07 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent, accounting for 64.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade.

Its imports from Russia hit 65.48 billion yuan, an increase of 24.5 percent, and its exports to Russia totaled 5.59 billion yuan, an increase of 7.5 percent.