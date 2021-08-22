Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's Heilongjiang reports robust foreign trade growth in January-July

08/22/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARBIN - Northeast China's Heilongjiang province saw its foreign trade total 109.72 billion yuan (about $16.88 billion) from January to July this year, up 19.8 percent year-on-year, Harbin Customs has said.

Heilongjiang's exports reached 23.71 billion yuan in the first seven months of 2021, up 15.5 percent year-on-year, and its imports amounted to 86.01 billion yuan, up 21.1 percent.

In the same period, the province's trade volume with Russia topped 71.07 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent, accounting for 64.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade.

Its imports from Russia hit 65.48 billion yuan, an increase of 24.5 percent, and its exports to Russia totaled 5.59 billion yuan, an increase of 7.5 percent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aVIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VIEW, CFII
BU
10:02aSHOPIFY : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:34aLAIRD SUPERFOOD : We Are Proud to Fuel Our Everyday Heroes
PU
09:25aZYMERGEN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Zymergen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:24aRussia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election
RE
09:19aVIEW DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In View To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:16aTARENA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tarena To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:13aSTABLE ROAD DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Stable Road To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:10aROCKET DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rocket To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:07aRENOVACARE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RenovaCare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
2GRENKE AG : PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times
5INFOSYS LIMITED : INFOSYS : India's finance minister summons Infosys CEO over online tax portal glitches

HOT NEWS