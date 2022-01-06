Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small

01/06/2022 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Medical workers collect swabs from residents during a citywide nucleic acid testing in Zhengzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) -More cities in central China resorted to tough curbs as new coronavirus infections in Henan province rose sharply, with authorities taking urgent action to contain clusters ahead of the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year peak travel season.

Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted local infections with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday, up from just four a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

Although the numbers are tiny compared with many places in the world, and no cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have been reported so far in Henan, several cities there imposed new limits on travel or economic activities in response to a rash of new cases.

China's national policy of stamping out clusters quickly as they appear has taken on extra urgency in the run up to the Winter Games, being hosted by Beijing and nearby Hebei starting Feb. 4.

China's state planner also said that preventing the virus from spreading would become harder during coming weeks, when masses of people will travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.

"The international pandemic situation is serious and complex, the virus variant becomes more transmissible, and [COVID-19] prevention and control is more difficult," it said on Thursday in a document on the travel season.

Gushi, a county in Henan of 1 million residents, reported one symptomatic case and one asymptomatic carrier for Wednesday. But that was enough to persuade local officials to stop people from leaving town and dissuade others from coming.

The city of Xuchang required local officials to minimise movement of people as mass testing on its more than 4 million residents was being rolled out between Thursday and Friday.

In Yuzhou city, part of Xuchang's conurbation, 1 million residents are already under lockdown, with people in some areas unable to leave their homes. In other areas, each household can only send out one person every two days to shop for daily necessities.

Luoyang, a city of 7 million, has closed various entertainment venues, including cinemas. Shangqiu, with nearly 8 million residents, has suspended in-person classes at all primary and middle schools.

Hebi city, without any new infections reported during the current outbreak, said on Thursday it would shutter cultural and entertainment venues. Kaifeng city, also clear of cases, closed all tourist sites from Thursday.

NORTHERN CHINA

Although no local infections were reported on Wednesday in Yongji, a city in the northern province of Shanxi, authorities there ordered all its 400,000 residents to remain indoors and businesses and schools to suspend activities on Thursday, after samples taken from a train station turnstile tested positive for the virus.

The northwestern city of Xian, more than two weeks into a lockdown, reported 63 local symptomatic infections for Wednesday, up from 35 a day earlier but still much lower than the daily case count seen in the last week of December.

All international flights in the Xian Xianyang International Airport were halted from Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday. Domestic flights were suspended earlier.

Eastern Zhejiang province detected five local symptomatic cases for Wednesday.

Mainland China had 103,121 confirmed symptomatic cases as of Jan. 5, including both local and imported ones, with a death toll of 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Roxanne Liu, Gabriel Crossley and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -0.19% 57 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -1.52% 0.65 End-of-day quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
12:19aGold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields
RE
12:12aJapan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal
RE
12:02aBitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/06Hong Kong airport authority raises $4 billion in bond deal, sees strong demand
RE
01/05Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP
RE
01/05China stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes; property, consumption drop
RE
01/05India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted
RE
01/05U.S. strengthens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan
RE
01/05Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture
4WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
5Eight children, four adults killed in early-morning Philadelphia apartm..

HOT NEWS