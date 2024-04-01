April 1 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd:
* CHINA'S HUAWEI AITO LOWERS PRICES ON CERTAIN M7 SUV ELECTRIC VEHICLES - WEBSITE Source text: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)
April 1 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd:
* CHINA'S HUAWEI AITO LOWERS PRICES ON CERTAIN M7 SUV ELECTRIC VEHICLES - WEBSITE Source text: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
Greek cenbanker says ECB rate cuts of a total of 100 points possible this year
Embargoed/SHN-Japan's March factory activity shrinks at slower pace, PMI shows
China's SAIC aims to slash jobs at GM, VW ventures and EV unit, sources say
Japan Q1 big manufacturers' mood down, seen falling further ahead -Tankan
China's factory activity expands at fastest clip in 13 months, Caixin PMI shows