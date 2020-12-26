China's Industrial Profit Rose 15.5% on Year in November

BEIJING--China's industrial profit posted growth in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Sunday, as the world's second-largest economy continued to recover.

For the January-November period, profits made by China's industrial companies rose 2.4% from a year earlier, compared with 0.7% growth in the first 10 months of the year.

Industrial profit jumped 15.5% in November from a year earlier, slowing from the 28.2% increase in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Cumulative operating income of industrial enterprises growth turned positive for the first time in 2020 after operations of the industrial sector ground to a near halt at the start of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the January-November period, operating income rose 0.1%, reversing the 0.6% decrease in the January-October period.

Growth of profit in the coal industry turned positive for the first time in 2020, as demand for coal increased and price rose. Profits rose 9.1% in November compared with the same period last year, said Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the bureau.

Private industrial enterprises also reported profit growth of 1.8% for the January-November period, compared with a 1.1% increase in the January-October period, as Beijing's supportive measures showed effects. State-owned enterprises reported a profit decline of 4.9% in the first 11 months of the year.

China's industrial sector has led the nation's economic recovery after the government moved to resume business and production after getting the coronavirus outbreak in the country under control. The country's economic growth is expected to top 5% in the final quarter if the momentum continues, economists say.

