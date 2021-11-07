China's Inner Mongolia strives to ensure coal supply

HOHHOT - North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has made enormous efforts to ensure the supply of coal across the country, as coal consumption saw a surge in early winter.

A total of 40 coal mines have gradually resumed production in Erdos city, raising the number of coal mines in operation in the city to 231 and increasing the production capacity by 58.6 million metric tons.

China Railway Hohhot Group has also been mobilized in various ways to ensure the transportation of coal for power generation and heating this winter and next spring.

Since October, more than 30,000 tons of coal have been transported every day from Baotou's west railway station. The station has adopted a priority mechanism for coal transportation trains.

The average daily transportation capacity of the south railway station of Hohhot, the regional capital, has been boosted to 350,000 tons from 280,000 tons in August.

Meanwhile, coal mining enterprises in the region have been urged to stabilize coal prices within a reasonable range.