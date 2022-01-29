Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Jan factory activity contracts as COVID lockdowns bite - Caixin PMI

01/29/2022 | 08:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man walks inside a steel plant of Delong Steel in Xingtai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted at the sharpest rate in 23 months in January, underscoring the huge economic costs from the country's zero-COVID approach as surging cases and tough containment measures weighed on output and demand, a private survey showed on Sunday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.1 in January - its lowest level since February 2020, when the economy was still suffering from country-wide COVID-19 lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the index to ease to 50.4 from December's 50.9 but still point to some growth. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The unexpectedly weak reading is likely to reinforce market expectations that policymakers need to roll out more support measures to stabilise the faltering economy. China's central bank has already started cutting interest rates and pumping more cash into the financial system to bring borrowing costs down, and further modest easing steps are expected in coming weeks.

A sub-index for factory output stood at 48.4, down from 52.7 in December, with firms surveyed reporting reduced intakes of new business and as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and tough anti-virus measures impacted production, the survey showed.

Demand also took a dive, as new orders fell at the fastest clip since August this year and export orders shrank the most since May 2020. Exports were one of the few bright spots for China's economy in the second half of last year.

That led to renewed pressure on the job market, with a gauge for employment dropping to the lowest in almost two years.

"From December to January, the resurgence of Covid-19 in several regions including Xian and Beijing forced local governments to tighten epidemic control measures, which restricted production, transportation and sales of manufactured goods," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group said.

"It became more evident that China's economy is straining under the triple pressures of contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations."

A surge of COVID-19 cases since late December in the manufacturing hub of Xian forced many auto and chip makers to shut operations, although production has gradually returned to normal as the city emerged from a lockdown.

Inflationary pressures also edged higher in January, while manufacturers' confidence towards the year ahead picked up as firms remain convinced China would be able to get COVID-19 under control.

The world's second-largest economy got off to a strong start in 2021, rebounding from 2020's pandemic-induced slump, but it began losing steam in the early summer, weighed down by growing debt problems in the property market and COVID-19 outbreaks that hit consumer spending.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday cut its forecst for China's 2022 growth to 4.8%, from 5.6% previously, reflecting the property downturn and the hit to consumption from strict coronavirus curbs.

The economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, its weakest expansion in one-and-a-half years.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aIsraeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit - spokesman
RE
12:12aChina reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
RE
01/29Portuguese go to polls in snap election marked by COVID, uncertainty
RE
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
01/29Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave
RE
01/29China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges
RE
01/29Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he runs and wins
RE
01/29Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave
RE
01/29New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
3Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
4T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren't vaccinated by Apri..
5China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

HOT NEWS